Fujairah police investigate crash that killed mother and infant daughter

Police in Fujairah are investigating the death of an Emirati mother and her one-year-old daughter in a road accident.

The 28-year-old Emirati and her infant daughter were killed when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a parked lorry on the road between Fujairah and Khor Fakkan.

Her husband and elder daughter, who were also in the car, were seriously injured in the accident, which took place at noon on Wednesday.

Brig Saleh Al Dhanhani, director of the traffic and patrols department at Fujairah Police, said emergency services had transferred the injured to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in the emirate for treatment.

“The family were travelling on the road when their vehicle collided with the truck in the Fouz Petroleum area,” he said. “The mother and her youngest daughter died while the father and the elder daughter sustained severe injuries.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The family vehicle suddenly deviated from its lane before crashing with the parked truck alongside the road.”

Police said initial reports suggested driver distraction may have been the reason behind the sudden deviation that led to the accident.

“Motorists should be cautious while driving and keep their eyes on the roads, especially with trucks' movement on the roads. Sudden swerving or overtaking could increase the risk of serious accidents,” he said.

“Sometimes trucks are parked on the side of the road and the driver should focus.”

He urged motorists to follow speed limit signs and reduce their speed while approaching lorries.

“Drivers shouldn’t be distracted with their phones and always must keep a safe distance. [A] few seconds of lack of focus can affect response timing and cause tragic accidents,” Brig Al Dhanhani added.

The mother and one-year-old were buried on Thursday following Isha prayer in Khor Fakkan.