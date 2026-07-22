Sheikh Khaled views plans for Dh100bn Marsa Al Saadiyat development featuring underground Etihad Rail station

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the launch of the Dh100 billion Marsa Al Saadiyat development on Wednesday.

The project will cover a total area of 6.4 million square metres, extending across 8km of waterfront. It will feature Abu Dhabi’s largest marina, almost 5.6km of beaches, 140km of walking paths and a 46km cycling track. It will also include an Etihad Rail underground high-speed rail station.

Sheikh Khaled visited the project site to review the master plan and was briefed on the overall design, primary infrastructure and the wider community and leisure amenities.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi confirmed the renaming of the project from Saadiyat Marina District to Marsa Al Saadiyat. He said the project reflected the UAE’s commitment to investing in infrastructure that meets future aspirations and enhances the country’s competitiveness as a leading destination.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the project site to review the master plan. Photo: Khalifa Eissa/ Abu Dhabi Media Office Info

The development marks the final phase of the wider Saadiyat Island master plan.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and chairman of master developer Aldar, said Marsa Al Saadiyat was “the beginning of the most ambitious chapter yet in the island’s evolution”.

“Abu Dhabi today stands among the world’s most compelling destinations for long-term capital, offering a combination of long-term vision, economic momentum and a quality of life that continues to attract the most discerning investors and residents from around the world,” he said.

“Marsa Al Saadiyat is a direct expression of that confidence: a development of genuine global scale, conceived with an ambition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s place on the world stage.”