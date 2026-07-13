Easy to spot: Abu Dhabi's driverless vehicles set for dedicated number plates

Abu Dhabi’s driverless vehicles are set to become more easily identifiable with the introduction of their own dedicated number plates.

The Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) said the registration plates will feature a unified blue design that will help distinguish them from other vehicles and support enhanced monitoring of self-driving activity to help improve road safety.

The number plates will fall into two main categories: those vehicles providing commercial autonomous services will feature the phrase ‘Auto Drive’, while plates assigned to vehicles operating within testing and pilot programmes will display the word ‘Test’.

The initiative will also help relevant authorities and operators collect and analyse operational data, which can then be used to shape policy and regulation as the sector continues to expand.

The launch of the registration-plate scheme follows the opening on Friday of a central control room dedicated to managing and monitoring autonomous vehicles across the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, were present at the opening to see the real-time tracking of vehicle locations, speeds and routes.

“The inauguration of the central control room represents a key milestone in the development of the regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi,” said Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, acting director general of transport centre.

“Through this control room, we establish an integrated approach combining technical capabilities and regulatory frameworks, enhancing the emirate’s readiness to operate autonomous vehicles within a safe and organised environment that builds trust and road safety.”

Autonomous driving takes shape

Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of efforts to embrace autonomous technology as part of an ambitious vision for the future of transport.

A number of key deals were struck to drive progress in the evolving sector at the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, held on Yas Island in November.

The 29 commercial agreements were made to integrate autonomous vehicles in critical sectors, from e-commerce, food and goods delivery to health care and logistics.

Driverless robotaxi services operated by Uber Technologies and WeRide were introduced in Abu Dhabi in the same month, after two weeks of private trials.

The service uses Chinese company WeRide's van-type Robotaxi GXR, which is equipped with Level 4 autonomy, the penultimate stage in autonomous driving.

In March, a further fleet of high-tech driverless taxis hit the roads in the latest expansion of the emirate's autonomous strategy.

The five robotaxis operated by Autogo, a unit of Abu Dhabi technology company K2, are initially operating across Yas Island, with plans to extend services to Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Saadiyat Island in the future.