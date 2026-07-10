Palm Jumeirah Monorail reopens after six-month closure for maintenance

Dubai’s Palm Monorail has reopened after a six-month closure for maintenance.

The 5.5km service is the only public transport system on Palm Jumeirah and connects key landmarks on the island, from Palm Gateway to Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park, Palm Jumeirah Mall and Atlantis Aquaventure station at the end of the line.

Operations were suspended in January for maintenance at the stations but a post on Instagram from the operator read: “The Palm Monorail is open! Hop on and enjoy the ride across Palm Jumeirah.”

Palm Jumeirah is home to more than 35,000 residents and attracts 2.5 million visitors every year.

Residents and tourists had been advised to use the Roads and Transport Authority's Hala Taxi service while the monorail was shut. The Dubai Tram connects to the Gateway station but does not extend on to the island.