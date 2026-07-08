Red alert issued for fog in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with speed limits reduced

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive carefully as dense fog caused disruption on the roads for early morning commuters.

Police in the emirate reduced the speed limit to 80kph on the Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road as well as on the road towards Swehain.

Red and yellow weather alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology are in place in parts of the country until 9am.

"Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog," the force wrote on X on Wednesday morning.

"They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely."

The fog was particularly heavy on the E311 route from the south of Dubai towards Abu Dhabi.