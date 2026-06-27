Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes peace deal in call with Lebanese Prime Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday set out the UAE's “unwavering support” for Lebanon, during a phone call with the country's prime minister.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr Nawaf Salam discussed the signing of a framework peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel after days of negotiations in Washington.

The senior Emirati minister welcomed the road map to peace and praised the efforts of the Lebanese and Israeli governments and the role of the United States in sponsoring and supporting the agreement.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun thanked the US for facilitating the agreement, which he said worked towards a future in which there is “no occupation, no captives, no subservience”, in a statement posted on X.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Israel would maintain its security zone within the borders of the “yellow line” in Lebanon until Hezbollah and other groups were disarmed.

Lebanon has become a focal point for continuing discussions between the US and Iran aimed at ending a war which caused turmoil across the region.

Part of the initial agreement between Iran and the US stipulates a permanent end to fighting in Lebanon.

In the call, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's “unwavering support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity”, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr Salam also reviewed the long-standing ties between their nations and efforts to further strengthen them.

Dr Gargash praises agreement

Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, also offered his support for the Lebanon-Israel framework agreement.

The deal “represents an important and positive step towards the restoration of [Lebanon's] full sovereignty over its territory”, Dr Gargash said on X.

The Lebanese people have “suffered for decades from third-party conflicts on their land, and they have paid a heavy price”, he said.