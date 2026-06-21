UAE President shares Father's Day message

President Sheikh Mohamed has shared a heartfelt message to mark Father's Day.

The post on X, which was accompanied by a photo of him with UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, remembered him as "the epitome of fatherhood who built a nation through wisdom, compassion and dedication."

"We salute every father who follows in his footsteps, nurturing his family with love, instilling noble values in his children, and opening doors of hope and opportunity so our families remain a source of strength and progress for our society and nation," the post on X said.

The UAE celebrates Father's Day today, as a UAE government drive to help parents thrive in the workplace and at home is encouraging more fathers to put families first.

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, said that fathers play an essential role in instilling values, to mark the special day.