UAE ranked in top five most competitive nations

The UAE has been listed as the world's fifth-most competitive nation in a new report by the International Institute for Management Development.

The nation came first globally in the same report for economic performance, bureaucracy, adaptability of government policy, employment, international experience, national culture and quality of air transportation.

The UAE was the region's top-ranked nation overall in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, which assessed the performance of 70 countries against 67 criteria.

The country's performance was hailed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“The UAE continues to affirm its place among the world's most competitive nations,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“These results are the product of a national vision, capable institutions and teams across every sector who perform and deliver. Competitiveness for us is not a ranking to chase, it is a standard we set for ourselves every day.

“It is what raises the quality of life for our people, earns the confidence of the world, and confirms that the UAE is moving steadily towards a future of greater prosperity and leadership.”

The UAE will continue to build on its position as a destination of choice for investors, a magnet for global talent and ambition, and a genuine partner for entrepreneurs and innovators, added Sheikh Mohammed.

The results are a testament to the strength and adaptability of the UAE's development model, he said.

Making the grade

The 2026 index was topped by Singapore, with Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan and the UAE making up the rest of the top-five nations.

The UAE, which retained its fifth-place position from last year, was singled out in the report for dealing with challenges including rising costs of living affecting social equity; geopolitical tensions affecting trade and regional stability; ensuring food security through imports and local production; ensuring the responsible and ethical deployment of AI; and diversifying the economy beyond primary resources into high-value sectors.

The index's findings are based on an online survey of executives carried out between February and April. The missile and drone attacks from Iran began on February 28.

Across the region, Qatar was the next-highest-ranked country, in 11th place, with Saudi Arabia in 13th, Bahrain in 20th, Oman in 25th and Kuwait in 31st.