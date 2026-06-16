Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with world leaders at G7 summit in France

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday held high-level talks with a number of world leaders gathered at the G7 summit in France.

The UAE leader stressed the importance of international dialogue and collaboration to help address pressing global challenges during the discussions, held on the sidelines of the event in the spa town of Evian-les-Bains.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties, which span several decades. The leaders emphasised the significance of partnerships in technology and AI, which they highlighted as drivers of the economy of the future.

The discussions took place within the framework of both the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership in place between the allies.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Sheikh Mohamed and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reviewed efforts to expand co-operation in vital sectors such as the economy, investment, energy, technology and artificial intelligence. The two also explored regional and international issues, with a focus on the latest developments in the Iran war.

Sheikh Mohamed and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, spoke of ways to bolster growing ties, within the framework of a strategic partnership in place between the nations. In further talks, Sheikh Mohamed and the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed bilateral ties and set out plans to broaden collaboration, particularly in development-related sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed with Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Sheikh Mohamed also met Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The talks covered continuing negotiations on a UAE-EU Strategic Partnership, stressing its importance in boosting relations.

Sheikh Mohamed was invited to attend the three-day gathering – which began on Monday at the spa resort of Evian-les-Bains – by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The US-Iran peace agreement and plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz have taken centre stage at the event, at which US President Donald Trump is also in attendance. Mr Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will be open toll-free by Friday.

“We're going to have it fully open by Friday. The ships are starting to move nicely. Oil is starting to go, and the prices are coming down rapidly,” Mr Trump told reporters at the G7 summit.

The US President said the text of the peace deal reached with Iran would be released publicly at a later date and indicated he may personally present its contents.