Flu jabs for children as young as two can protect at-risk groups, doctors say

Young children given an annual flu jab are not only better protected against the virus but can act as a crucial shield for at-risk groups such as pregnant women and the elderly, say doctors in the UAE.

New research from Harvard Medical School found paediatric flu vaccines reduced infection rates for children aged between two and five years old by up to 14 per cent.

When vaccine delivery is scaled up to larger populations such as the US, that could result in up to a million fewer cases of flu each winter in young children, scientists said.

UAE doctors have underlined the importance of rolling out immunisation drives from an early age, stating that the benefits “extend beyond the individual child” and support broader efforts to limit the spread of influenza.

“Children are often at the centre of flu transmission because they spend significant time in close-contact environments such as schools, nurseries, sports activities, and playgrounds,” said Dr Abeer Al Khalafawi, a consultant paediatrician at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Dubai.

If they are infected they can also pass the virus on to vulnerable family members, she added.

The Harvard Medical School findings provide additional support for the flu vaccine at a time when childhood vaccines are under the spotlight.

In January, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention removed the annual influenza jab from immunisation schedules for young children as part of a vaccination overhaul.

Researchers have since assessed how effective the vaccines has been in each winter flu season from 2016 to 2023, apart from the two years of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

They found that children aged two to five born in the autumn were more likely to be vaccinated against flu due to early-years health checks, and had consistently lower rates of influenza than children born in summer months.

Flu vaccinations are preventing young children from falling sick and helping to limit the wider spread of the virus. Photo: PA Wire Info

Dr Anupam Jena, from the Harvard Medical School’s Blavatnik Institutec, said the impact of early years flu vaccination was wide-ranging.

“Across these five seasons, we see that for every 100 kids who are randomly vaccinated because of when their birthday falls, somewhere between nine and 14 of them avoid a case of the flu that they otherwise would have caught,” said Dr Jena.

“In the United States, that's hundreds of thousands, if not a million cases of flu that we can avoid each year. That’s a huge affect size.”

Seasonal protection

As children get older, birthdays and doctor's appointments stop being so closely aligned.

Researchers found after about age five, the influenza diagnosis rates between winter and summer-born children start to even out.

In the UAE, health authorities strongly recommend annual flu vaccinations for all children aged six months and older. These are offered by the Ministry of Health and Prevention without charge.

Children aged nine or under who are receiving the vaccine for the first time require two doses given at least four weeks apart. They only require a single dose for subsequent flu seasons.

Rising vaccine uptake

In Abu Dhabi, doctors said more parents were prepared to have their children protected against flu.

“Compared to previous years, the vaccine uptake among children appears to have increased. However child specific data is unavailable,” said Dr Praveen Sreekanthalal, a consultant in paediatrics at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

“Vaccine hesitancy still remains a challenge, but this can be improved through awareness programmes in schools, healthcare facilities and wider community.

“Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has reported that the overall vaccination uptake was more than double in 2025-26 compared to the 2022-23 season.”

Significant numbers

While the vaccine cannot prevent every case, it substantially reduces the risk of infection, serious complications, hospitalisation, and plays a key role in applying brakes to its overall spread.

Over the past three flu seasons, global studies have shown that flu vaccinations reduced laboratory-confirmed influenza in children by up to 60 per cent.

Meanwhile, they more than halved the number of severe influenza-related hospitalisations, depending on the circulating strains and season.

“These are significant numbers, particularly when we consider that influenza remains one of the leading vaccine-preventable illnesses affecting children each year,” said Dr Al Khalafawi. “The benefits extend beyond the individual child.”

Vaccination drives for young children can help wider efforts to contain the virus. Photo: Getty Images Info

The American Academy of Paediatrics recommends annual flu vaccinations for all children aged six months and older.

In the UK, the NHS recommends all children aged two to 17 receive an annual flu vaccine.

A vaccine delivered by nasal spray has also proved effective in protecting children aged two and above who may be averse to injections.

“When children are vaccinated, they are less likely to become infected and, if they do catch the flu, they are generally less likely to develop severe illness,” said Dr Al Khalafawi.

“This means fewer missed school days, fewer doctor visits, and fewer hospital admissions. Just as importantly, it helps protect vulnerable family members, including infants, pregnant women, grandparents, and individuals with chronic medical conditions.”