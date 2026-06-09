President Sheikh Mohamed receives Presidential Camel Racing Team in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received the Presidential Camel Racing Team in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mohamed reviewed the team's achievements over the course of the 2025-2026 season.

These included wins in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, Oman’s Al Etihad Festival and Al Bashayer Festival, the Kuwait International Camel Racing Championship, and the season-closing festivals in Al Marmoom and Al Shahaniya, reported state news agency Wam.

After congratulating the team, Sheikh Mohamed said camel racing is an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage and reflects society's deep connection to its values and traditions.