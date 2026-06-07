A major exhibition providing opportunities for Emiratis in the energy sector is taking place on Monday. Silvia Razgova / The National
A major exhibition providing opportunities for Emiratis in the energy sector is taking place on Monday. Silvia Razgova / The National
A major exhibition providing opportunities for Emiratis in the energy sector is taking place on Monday. Silvia Razgova / The National
A major exhibition providing opportunities for Emiratis in the energy sector is taking place on Monday. Silvia Razgova / The National

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UAE

More than 1,000 new energy job opportunities for Emiratis at Abu Dhabi exhibition

Roles available in 'industry and advanced technology', says Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The National

June 07, 2026

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There will be job opportunities for more than 1,000 for Emiratis in the energy sector at an exhibition beginning on Monday.

The Manufacturers 2026 exhibition will take place at the Abu Dhabi Energy centre, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with Adnoc.

“More than 1,000 job opportunities await Emirati talents at the Manufacturers 2026 exhibition, in industry and advanced technology,” the ministry posted on X on Sunday.

“The exhibition provides a platform for direct communication with companies and learning about promising career opportunities in future sectors.”

The UAE is embarking on a major drive to boost the role of Emiratis in the private sector.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, or Nafis, was introduced in 2021 to lead the government's Emiratisation drive, which aims to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies are filled by UAE citizens by the end of this year.

Updated: June 07, 2026, 3:07 PM
EmiratisationUAEAbu Dhabi

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