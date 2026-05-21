Dubai's Arabian Travel Market rescheduled for September after Iran war delay

Dubai's Arabian Travel Market, the emirate's flagship tourism industry event, will be held in September in an effort to “maximise participation” after being put on hold by the Iran war.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual exhibition was originally due to take place from May 4 to 7, but was postponed weeks after the outbreak of the conflict as a precautionary measure.

The global gathering was then rescheduled for August, but will now take place from September 14 to 17, remaining at Dubai World Trade Centre, during what is traditionally a busier period of the year across the Emirates.

Danielle Curtis, regional portfolio director for RX Global, the organisers of ATM, said the decision was made following consultation with “exhibitors, partners and stakeholders”.

“Our priority is always to ensure that ATM delivers the strongest possible platform for business, networking and partnership opportunities for the international travel community,” she said.

“Following industry feedback, we are pleased that these new dates will allow exhibitors, buyers and visitors from around the world to maximise their participation and engagement at the event.”

Last year's event attracted 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries, up 16 per cent on 2024.

It showcased more than 2,800 exhibiting companies, 19 per cent of which were based in the Middle East.

Previous slide Next slide Reflecting on the Visit Sharjah pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market, at Dubai World Trade Centre. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Etihad Airways announced the launch of its Airbus A321LR aircraft at the Arabian Travel Market Info

Visitors at the Ras Al Khaimah stand at the travel and tourism event Info

The Welcome to Saudia Arabia stand Info

Artist Huda Al Rais works on a sculpture of Al Manama at the Ajman stand Info

The Visit Qatar stand at the Dubai show Info

Dolls of Emirates cabin crew on display at Arabian Travel market, which was first held in 1994 Info

Ahmed from the Visit Bahrain pavilion opens oysters to find pearls, at the Arabian Travel Market. The show runs until May 1, 2025. Info















Impact of war

The tourism sector in the UAE has been particularly hard hit by the Iran war, prompting a downturn in visitor numbers and causing widespread disruption to travel.

Hotels have suffered a decline in occupancy rates, with many restaurants recording a drop in footfall, but the industry has taken steps to bounce back by offering discount deals and promotions to boost trade.

Dubai on Thursday approved a Dh1.5 billion ($400 million) economic incentive package to support the city's business and tourism sectors at a time when demand has fallen due to the Iran war.

The measures include suspending the nightly hotel tax, which is Dh20 in higher-tier hotels, and the 7 per cent municipal tax added to hotel and restaurant bills.

Earlier this month, the General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the UAE.

Airspace closures and subsequent restrictions on air travel were imposed as a safety measure, after Iran began its attacks on the Emirates and other Gulf countries on February 28.

Air travel in the Gulf has increased in recent weeks, with major airlines such as Emirates gradually returning to prewar capacity.

ATM 2026 will be held under the theme 'Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology' and will seek to explore the emerging trends shaping the future of global travel.