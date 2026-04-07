'I just want to play': boy looks to future as Emirati community raises Dh10m to treat rare condition

A schoolboy in Dubai who appealed for help to fund treatment for a rare genetic disorder has started the first steps of his medical journey, after a nationwide donation campaign raised more than Dh10.6 million.

Yousef Hayder Al Waaeli, 10, from Iraq, was admitted to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai on Monday, where doctors started preparatory tests for a highly specialised gene-therapy injection tailored specifically to his condition.

He has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting condition for which there is no cure. It affects mobility, breathing and heart function and greatly reduces life expectancy.

“The hospital carried out tests and checks to begin the treatment. The injection is unique and customised. They took his weight and height, along with other measurements to prepare it,” his father, Hayder Al Waaeli, told The National. “We expect the treatment to start within two to four weeks.”

The drug, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is administered intravenously and delivers a form of protein that strengthens muscles and delays the progression of a disorder that often leaves patients needing a wheelchair by the age of 12.

The treatment, one of the world's most expensive, is available at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital.

Yousef with his parents Hayder Al Waaeli and Jehan Ali. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The breakthrough follows an outpouring of public support across the UAE, where thousands of residents and donors rallied behind the young boy’s plea. Mr Hayder expressed deep gratitude for the response, describing it as life-changing for his family.

“I want to thank members of the Emirati community for taking part in the donation drive. Every post or repost revived hope for my son’s recovery,” he said. “I will be forever grateful to the UAE government and its people. They didn’t stand still; they acted to help. No words can describe the massive support we received.”

He also praised Dar Al Ber Society, one of the country's oldest charitable organisations, for its role in amplifying the campaign. “They supported my son continuously, launching live donation drives online and promoting the campaign. I thank everyone who donated, even Dh1 made a difference. The Emirati community saved my son. We don’t feel like residents and strangers in the UAE.”

Play Boy with rare disease asks for help to fund treatment Play 01:20

For Youssef, the treatment marks the beginning of a long-awaited chance at a normal childhood. “Today I’m happy thanks to the UAE. I love you so much,” he said. “I just want to play like any other normal boy.”

His mother, Jehan Ali, said the family was coming to terms with what she described as a miracle.

“We can’t believe what happened. Hope has been restored after years of fear for my son’s life,” she said. “I kept posting on social media asking for help, and God answered. My son’s story went viral, and people were touched by it.”

Abdullah Al Falasi, chief executive and managing director of Dar Al Ber Society, said the overwhelming response reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values. “The strong community engagement demonstrates the UAE society’s core values of solidarity and compassion, aligned with the leadership’s vision of making humanitarian work a sustainable priority, with people at the centre of development,” he said.

Yousef's treatment will begin within two to four weeks. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

He said that the speed and scale of the response highlight growing awareness of the importance of charitable work.

“The campaign’s success was driven by collaboration between charitable organisations, government entities, media and the wider community,” he said. “Donors have given Youssef and his family a new life, and the UAE will continue to strengthen its role as a global hub for humanitarian work.”