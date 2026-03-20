New bridges open on Reem Island to cut commuting times

New bridges and traffic signals have opened on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced on Friday. The crossings are expected to cut commuting times and have a positive effect on congestion by rerouting traffic.

One connects Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to Reem Island, letting those driving from Saadiyat Island bypass the city. This is the culmination of the Mina highway redevelopment project, which also encompasses the Mina Zayed and Al Mina tunnels.

The bridge will reduce commuting time between Saadiyat Island and Reem Island, providing more efficient connectivity between the two. Another bridge on Reem Island connects Tamouh to the Shams area.

According to the Agility Engineering and Contracting consortium, the project cost Dh376 million ($102.4 million) and also features pedestrian walkways, cycle paths, stabilised earth walls and landscaping elements.

The bridges are a part of the wider Mid-Island Parkway project, a vast Dh3 billion infrastructure upgrade announced in 2024 for the UAE capital, due to be completed by 2028.

Motorways and a tunnel will connect Saadiyat with Umm Yifeenah Bridge and further on to Khalifa City and Al Raha, with the goal of improving connectivity throughout Abu Dhabi's more populated islands.