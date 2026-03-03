UAE extends remote learning for schools and universities until Friday

Schools and universities across the UAE will continue remote learning until at least Friday, authorities have confirmed.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said on Tuesday the decision would apply to all students and academic and administrative staff at public and private schools as well as universities.

The government had previously directed all students to adopt remote learning from Monday to Wednesday as a safety measure, following the start of Iranian air strikes targeting the UAE.

The two ministries said that "developments will be closely monitored" and additional measures could be taken as required in order to safeguard the wellbeing of students and the wider education community.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had previously advised private sector companies to allow employees to work from home from Sunday, March 1 until Tuesday, March 3 as part of efforts to protect the public.

The country has faced a barrage of missile and drone strikes since Saturday, in what the UAE government has described as "blatant Iranian aggression".

A total of 186 missiles have been launched towards the country, 172 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one on Emirati territory.

In addition, 755 out of 812 drones were intercepted, while 57 fell on the country's territory.

Three people have been killed in total and 68 minor injuries have been recorded.

"The Ministry affirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles," the statement said.

It also condemned the attacks and confirmed that it is "on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats."