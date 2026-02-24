UAE weather: 'Zero visibility' for drivers as Dubai and Abu Dhabi blanketed in heavy fog

Commuters across the UAE had to contend with heavy fog on Tuesday morning, after the National Centre of Meteorology issued a weather warning.

Heavy fog significantly reduced visibility on key commuter roads in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Abu Dhabi Police issuing a warning and urging drivers to exercise caution. Some drivers complained of "zero visibility".

Forecasters stated that visibility may drop sharply over various coastal and internal areas, with the alert remaining in effect until 10am on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 80kph on the emirate's roads during the adverse weather and some Emirates flights at Dubai International Airport were delayed.

The temporary speed limits are posted on electronic road signs, while the force also regularly sends out alerts to mobile phones to advise of the changes.

Drivers face fines if they fail to abide by the variable speed limits, which are lifted when hazardous conditions ease.

It follows weeks of foggy conditions in the country, with heavy fog blanketing much of the Emirates on February 10 and 11. This doubled commuter times and led to a spate of flight cancellations.

The NCM said fog or mist would form over some coastal and internal areas until at least Thursday.

How to drive safely in fog

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, told The National this month that people drive too fast when it is foggy. The organisation recommends that drivers slow down in poor visibility and Mr Edelmann said drivers should allow longer for their journey.

“Maybe they're going too fast because their initial planning is not good. It's all about being extra careful, about the time considerations,” he said. “When we know it will take longer, normally we have to start earlier. We have to plan our trip better. Maybe we try to stay off the roads altogether, we wait until the forecast [for fog has] disappeared, or we ask our boss if we can work from home.

"People have a tendency to run late and they try to catch up on lost time on the roads, and this is especially dangerous in foggy conditions.”

He said that when visibility is good, the safe time from the vehicle in front is two seconds, but when it is poor, drivers should leave at least five seconds. “It goes without saying, no hazard lights. Hazard lights are only for stationary vehicles, not for vehicles that are moving,” Mr Edelmann said.

In bad weather, Road Safety UAE recommends drivers use low-beam headlights and front and rear fog lights.