Sheikh Khaled arrives in New Delhi for AI Impact Summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in New Delhi, India, to attend the AI Impact Summit.

He was received by Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Minister of Communications, and was honoured with a ceremonial red-carpet reception featuring live cultural performances, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Sheikh Khaled was then greeted by several of India’s senior government officials.

The UAE is seeking to bolster international co-operation in advanced technologies and build partnerships to accelerate the adoption of AI during the event, which concludes on February 20.

The gathering brings together heads of state, government leaders, policymakers and experts from more than 100 countries.

Notable attendees include Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Microsoft president Brad Smith, Jenson Huang, founder and chief executive of Nvidia, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Leading AI race

While India aims to attract more than $200 billion in AI investments over the next two years, the UAE is also widely recognised as a trailblazer in this field.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, recently hailed the UAE for being at the forefront of international work to promote the responsible use of AI.

“By competing globally across all pillars of AI, the UAE has become the world's leading country in the AI adoption index,” Sheikh Saif said during an address at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

An index on AI adoption was recently released by Microsoft and ranked nations on the share of people who had used a generative AI product. The UAE topped the rankings for the second half of last year with 64 per cent.

The closest country to the Emirates on the list was Singapore with 60.9 per cent. Both the UAE and Singapore were well ahead of third-place Norway, with 46.4 per cent.