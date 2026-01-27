President Sheikh Mohamed meets Masdar delegation in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met a delegation from Masdar at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi to mark the company’s 20th anniversary.

He greeted Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, group chief executive of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar, and other senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the delegation on the anniversary and expressed his gratitude for their efforts in creating this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

He also praised the role played by Masdar in promoting international co-operation and consolidating the foundations of sustainable development globally.

The delegation, in turn, expressed their thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the attention he pays to national talents in various fields.