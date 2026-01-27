Children to pitch business ideas at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Children aged seven to 12 will be given the chance to pitch business ideas at a new 'Little Founders' zone at this year’s Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, as organisers aim to encourage an entrepreneurial mindset at a young age.

The festival, now in its ninth year, will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, under the theme 'Where We Belong'.

About 14,000 people are expected to attend and more than 300 speakers will take part across the two days.

The Little Founders zone has been introduced as a hands-on space for children to build, present and test business ideas in a low-pressure environment.

Starting young

Speaking to The National, Sara Al Nuaimi, chief executive of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, said the light-hearted competition reflects a shift towards teaching skills that go beyond the classroom.

“We believe entrepreneurship is one of the most critical capabilities young people need for the future,” she said. “Developing that mindset early helps shape how children think and how they approach problem-solving.”

Ms Al Nuaimi said children are often exposed to entrepreneurship only as a final outcome, rather than as a process. “This gives them the opportunity to experience the entire journey, not just the end result, and that’s what makes it different,” she said.

She said the programme is being introduced this year for children aged seven to 12 and is intended to become a permanent feature of the festival.

“This is a very formative age,” she said. "We’re not looking at acceleration or commercial success at this stage. We’re focused on building foundations in a way that feels enjoyable and meaningful."

Sara Al Nuaimi, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre chief, said because this is the first year of the competition, 'we’ll continue to learn and refine it'. Photo: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre

Emphasis on creativity

The competition will be judged by entrepreneurs and educators, including Reem Madkour, founder of the Dubai-based children’s education brand Dardasha.

Ms Madkour said the emphasis would be on creativity and clarity of thought rather than polished outcomes.

“At such a young age, these competitions are about learning,” she said. “It’s about identifying a problem, thinking through a solution and understanding who you’re trying to reach.”

She said the low-stakes structure was intentional and important. “This is meant to be a learning experience, not a high-pressure situation,” she said.

While there will be winners, Ms Madkour said it was also important for children to learn how to handle disappointment. “We’ve fallen into the idea that everyone has to win,” she said. “Part of growing up is understanding that sometimes you don’t and learning how to respond to that.”

Ms Madkour said her approach to judging has been shaped by her experience as a parent as well as an entrepreneur.

“I’m looking at this more as a teacher than a judge,” she said. “I want the children to walk away having learnt something, regardless of the outcome.”

How to register

Participants can register for a standard booth at a cost of Dh250 ($680), which includes a professionally set-up stand, pitch training, participation in the competition and festival entry for a family of five.

The overall pitch competition winner will receive Dh4,000 and a family staycation.

Additional prizes of Dh2,000 will be awarded for creativity and innovation, highest profit potential and best booth design.

Ms Al Nuaimi said festival organisers plan to stay connected with participants beyond the event.

“This is the first year [of the competition] and we’ll continue to learn and refine it,” she said. “But the intention is to keep these children engaged and part of the wider entrepreneurial community.”