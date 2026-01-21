Police in Abu Dhabi reduced the speed limit in some areas due to heavy fog. Victor Besa / The National
UAE Weather: Red alert issued as heavy fog falls over parts of the country

Abu Dhabi Police reduce speed limits to 80kph in some areas

January 21, 2026

Authorities reduced speed limits in parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning due to heavy fog over much of the emirate.

The speed limit was reduced to 80kph on the Salama Bint Butti Road and the Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli Road, Abu Dhabi Police said on social media.

A red weather warning was also issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, which was expected to remain in place until at least 9.30am with visibility reduced to below 1,000m in some areas. A yellow warning was also issued for parts of the emirate.

The NCM issued a forecast at the start of the week suggesting that rain and fog would hit parts of the country up until Friday (January 23).

Conditions will feature “fog formation, a chance of light rainfall, temperature fluctuations, active winds and varying sea conditions”, said the weather bureau.

Updated: January 21, 2026, 4:47 AM

