Start of work at new cancer research centre in Abu Dhabi is 'defining moment', says university chancellor

ADU-CRI would become place to empower generations of experts and place emirate in vanguard of treatment

January 06, 2026

A new research centre has been opened in Abu Dhabi to advance cancer care and personalised treatment in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute (ADU-CRI) is the latest step in the university's effort to establish itself as a globally recognised centre for cancer research and care.

“The establishment of the Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute represents a defining moment in advancing the UAE’s leadership in translational and personalised cancer research and care,” said Professor Gassan Aouad, chancellor of Abu Dhabi University.

“In promoting collaboration between clinical experts, biomedical researchers, and industry stakeholders, this institute reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of cancer through innovation, education and collaboration.”

The centre would help empower the next generation of scientists, which in turn would cement ADU's place as an engine of progress for the UAE's academic and national development goals, said Prof Aouad.

The urgent need to step up the battle against cancer was spelt out last year when the latest figures were released showing a 60 per cent rise in newly-diagnosed cases between 2019-2023.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, showed 7,487 new incidences of cancer were found in 2023, up from 4,633 newly diagnosed cases in 2019 and 5,830 in 2021.

“The launch of the ADU -CRI marks a significant outcome of the strategic collaboration between the Emirate’s academic and healthcare sectors, aimed at enhancing the health research landscape,” said Dr Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the health life sciences sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

“The department remains committed to advancing research and innovation in the life sciences, with a particular focus on applied medical research in priority areas such as cancer and precision medicine.”

