President Sheikh Mohamed hails UAE's 'founding generation' during home visit

President Sheikh Mohamed reflected on the critical role played by the UAE's founding generation in shaping the nation's journey during a visit to the home of a prominent Emirati.

The UAE leader led a high-level delegation for a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed at his home in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed took part in warm conversations with Sheikh Al Hamed and other attendees, focused on the deep-rooted communal values of Emirati society, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Al Hamed also prayed for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

The President was joined by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of senior officials.

