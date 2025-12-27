UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical aid to Gaza to fight malnutrition

A UAE aid convoy arrived in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, carrying a shipment of therapeutic and preventive medical supplies for women and children.

The aid was provided by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work under the auspices of Operation Gallant Knight 3, state news agency Wam reported.

The shipment arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, aboard a private aircraft, where the UAE humanitarian aid team supervised its receipt, storage and preparation. The team then oversaw its delivery into Gaza and ensured it reached the beneficiaries who needed it.

The medical aid consists of therapeutic and preventive products to tackle malnutrition. These products comprise natural nutritional compounds fortified with essential vitamins, minerals and fatty acids.

Endorsed by Unicef, they were manufactured from ingredients including peanuts, milk, sugars and fats.

The total cargo weighed approximately 30 tonnes, with the aid expected to benefit about 20,000 women and children.

This year, the UAE has delivered critical medical care to 75,000 Gazans and evacuated 3,000 more patients and their families for treatment in the country under a multibillion-dirham aid mission.

The Emirates provided $1.46 billion of financial assistance to alleviate wars, disasters and other crises around the world in 2025, according to latest figures from the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs Financial Tracking Service.

The UAE had given Dh9.4 billion in aid to Gaza since the start of the war in October, 2023 up to this month, including more than 100,000 tonnes of supplies and two million gallons of water.

The UAE's field hospital in the enclave has treated about 54,000 patients, with another 21,000 being given crucial care at the floating hospital docked at Al Arish.

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Mountain Classification Tour de France after Stage 8 on Saturday: 1. Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 11

2. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) 10

3. Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) 8

4. Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) 8

5. Warren Barguil (France / Sunweb) 7

6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 6

7. Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) 6

8. Jan Bakelants (Belgium / AG2R) 5

9. Serge Pauwels (Belgium / Dimension Data) 5

10. Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) 4

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Director: Romany Saad

Starring: Mirfat Amin, Boumi Fouad and Tariq Al Ibyari

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars