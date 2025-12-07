President Sheikh Mohamed meets Seychelles leader Patrick Herminie

President Sheikh Mohamed has held a meeting with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during which they discussed bilateral co-operation.

Dr Herminie is visiting the UAE to attend the Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

During the talks, the leaders spoke about the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, education, government modernisation and other fields that support the shared development goals of both nations, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Dr Herminie every success in leading Seychelles towards continued progress and prosperity. Dr Herminie, in turn, congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE's 54th anniversary, which was marked last week with National Day celebrations. Dr Herminie wished the Emirates continuing success during the talks.

