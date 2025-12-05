President Sheikh Mohamed says people of the UAE are the 'foundation on which our future will be built'

President Sheikh Mohamed described the March of the Union as a celebration of the UAE's rich culture and heritage.

Thousands of Emirati tribesmen marched in unison on Thursday to honour the country as part of the celebrations for National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

"Commemorating Eid Al Etihad, the March of the Union is a celebration that honours our nation’s rich culture and heritage," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "United in their loyalty and pride, the people of the UAE have forever been our source of strength and stability and they remain the foundation on which our future will be built."

Thousands were entertained at the parade held as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. Performances included a horse riding show and a display by Al Fursan aerobatic team.

Emirati tribesmen gathered in national attire, carrying daggers, swords and UAE flags, as they chanted in support of their country and its leaders.

Sheikh Mohamed attended the event, alongside senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

