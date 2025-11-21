How can Middle East tackle rise in kidney disease cases?

Kidney disease has more than doubled in 35 years, with the Middle East facing up to the rising costs of treating one the world’s fastest growing life limiting conditions.

A Global Burden of Disease report released this month showed Middle East and North Africa has the highest prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the world. Research published in The Lancet showed 18 per cent of people are diagnosed with CKD, compared with the global average of 14 per cent.

Analysis focused on adults aged 20 years and older diagnosed with CKD between 1990 and 2023, from 204 countries and territories. Iran, Libya, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria were among the countries with some of the highest CKD burdens on health care.

Related health problems

Driven by poor lifestyle choices, obesity and diabetes, chronic kidney disease is often diagnosed too late to avoid a lifetime of dialysis or the need for organ transplant.

In 2023, CKD was the ninth-leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly 1.5 million deaths, with doctors calling on better early stage screening to stem the rise in mortality.

“The major causes for CKD is diabetes, blood pressure, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle,” said Dr Ganesh Dhanuka, a nephrology specialist at International Modern Hospital, Dubai. “Now we are more machine dependent, there's an increasing prevalence of these issues. Smoking, over the counter pills and drinking are other major factors leading to CKD.

“In the Middle East, high temperatures cause frequent dehydration, which eventually leads to kidney failure. It's a chronic problem, eventually the patient will land in dialysis and require a kidney transplant.”

CKD is responsible for 22.35 deaths in every 100,000 people in Saudi Arabia, and 43.7 deaths in every 100,000 people from Egypt. That figure is considerably lower in the UAE at just 8.6, largely as a result of better early detection.

Most patients are diagnosed in the end stages four and five of CKD. While disease progression is slow, the early stages of CKD reveal few symptoms. That makes treating the advanced condition considerable more challenging and expensive with regular dialysis or transplant surgery.

“Eventually, the patient dies because of the complications, or dialysis or transplant related complications – that’s why the mortality is increasing,” said Dr Dhanuka.

“To diagnose these conditions, we need a few strategies. Every doctor should screen patients for diabetes and blood pressure, and if they are risk they should have a kidney check every six to 12 months. With a consistent, healthy lifestyle the doctor and patient should be able to control it.”

The condition is also a major contributor to cardiovascular deaths. Kidney dysfunction accounted for almost 12 per cent of global cardiovascular deaths in 2023, ranking seventh among risk factors for cardiovascular mortality.

Early screening

Most people with CKD are in stages one to three, highlighting the value of screening, improved blood pressure and glucose control, and access to risk-reducing treatments to delay progression and reduce excess cardiovascular mortality.

However, access to kidney replacement therapy remains limited and uneven worldwide, reinforcing the need to prevent progression and expand equitable care.

This is particularly true in Africa, with people of African heritage also more exposed to the disease. Black Americans are about four times more likely to develop kidney failure than white Americans, due to combined genetic, medical, social and environmental factors.

Dr Kareem Al Dulaimi, a consultant nephrologist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, said health conditions that put kidneys under strain tend to result in chronic disease.

“Chronic kidney disease tends to be more common in the Middle East largely because the region has a high concentration of individuals with conditions that directly increase kidney strain,” he said. “Factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome and recurrent kidney stone issues are particularly prevalent in this part of the world.”

A shift towards proactive screening and earlier therapeutic action is now considered one of the most meaningful changes in how CKD is managed.

“Improving early diagnosis begins with screening the right people at the right time,” said Dr Al Dulaimi. “Most CKD goes undetected because those who should be tested never undergo screening. Since early CKD is easy to detect, consistently screening these groups is the single most important step towards more effective treatment and improved long-term outcomes.”

Identifying CKD earlier allows doctors to intervene sooner, slow progression more effectively and prevent complications.

Dr Azeem Ahamed, a specialist in nephrology, at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai said the region has some of the world’s highest rates of type two diabetes and hypertension, both of which are major contributors to kidney damage.

“Rapid urbanisation, reduced physical activity, and dietary patterns rich in salt and processed foods add to this burden,” he said.

“Cardiovascular disease, ageing populations, and widespread use of over-the-counter painkillers also contribute.

“In several countries, environmental heat stress, dehydration, and air pollution are emerging concerns linked to kidney dysfunction.

“Annual kidney screening and urine albumin tests is strongly recommended for individuals with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease.

“Early detection allows timely medical therapy that can slow or prevent progression.”

