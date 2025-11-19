UAE weather: Red alert issued as heavy fog covers large parts

A red alert was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology on Wednesday morning with heavy fog covering much of the country.
The NCM issued the alert until 9am in Abu Dhabi. Police in the emirate also reduced the speed limit to 80kph on key roads.
The force urged motorists to drive with caution until the fog had lifted on its social media channels.
"Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog," police in Abu Dhabi said on X.
"They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely."
