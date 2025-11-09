UAE weather: Temperatures sink to 9.8°C as shift to winter continues

Temperatures dipped below 10°C in the UAE on Sunday as the country steadily shifts to cooler weather.

The temperature of 9.8°C was recorded at Raknah in the Al Ain region of Abu Dhabi at 6:30am, the National Centre of Meteorology confirmed on X.

It was the lowest temperature recorded across the country.

Raknah in Al Ain regularly experiences colder conditions and, in 2021, temperatures in the area sank to minus 5°.

Residents had to scrape ice from cars and icicles formed around plants and trees.

It comes as the UAE gradually transitions into the cooler months.

In its five-day weather bulletin posted on Sunday, the NCM forecast for Monday a decrease in temperatures, a chance of light rainfall in some places and more dusty weather.

Light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds could reach speeds of 35kph, it said.

It is a similar picture for Tuesday, with the NCM warning of potential dusty weather over some northern and eastern areas, and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over western coasts and islands that may be associated with "light rainfall".

North-easterly to north-westerly winds could reach 35kph.

A dusty day in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National.

The dusty weather also affected the country last week, causing air quality to worsen across the UAE.

Dr Diana Francis, a researcher who leads the environmental and geophysical sciences lab at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, told The National a key factor was a dust storm that originated in Iran.

According to the NCM's monthly climate summary, November is characterised by mild daytime temperatures and a decrease during night. Temperatures are 4°C to 6°C degrees lower when compared to October.

