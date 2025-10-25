How online tai chi class is helping dozens in Dubai take a breath and hit pause

What started out as an online tai chi class during the Covid pandemic has transformed into a weekly meeting of dozens of people, who gather in the shadow of Burj Khalifa.

Focusing on breathing, participants begin with slow, almost dance-like movements, with the pace picking up when teachers execute small jumps and quick shoulder-height kicks.

The free classes attract a variety of people, including children as young as six, mothers with infants and enthusiastic grandmothers. The events are run by a Chinese association and those who gather for the Sunday morning sessions aim to build agility, gain strength and tap into inner peace.

“The best benefit of tai chi is the relaxation. We call it 'moving meditation' because we focus on inhaling and exhaling with the flow of the movement,” said Liu Huajin, head of the Dubai Chinese Public Welfare Martial Arts Group, which organises the classes.

“The concentration helps us to stay in that moment. You don’t think of anything, the body and the mind stay together in the present. When I started to practise tai chi every morning during the Covid lockdown, I found it benefitted my mind and body and wanted to share this feeling with people so I got the idea to open an online class. There were so many yoga lessons that I thought people should also know about tai chi.”

The classes later moved to the green expanse of the South Ridge Park, in Downtown Dubai. Six people attended the first in-person class, but now dozens – from more than 70 countries – turn up for sessions.

Ancient practice with health benefits

The free classes are held every Sunday at South Ridge Park, in Downtown Dubai. Photo: Dubai Chinese Public Welfare Martial Arts Group

The centuries-old practice originated in China as a martial art. Rooted in Chinese philosophy, tai chi is said to unlock the qi, or energy force, and balance the yin and yang, opposing elements in the universe that must be in harmony. The low-impact exercise flows in a series of movements without a pause and its popularity has grown around the world.

Gentle breathing, or qigong, works with the movements to help relax the mind and stir the body’s energy.

“People face a lot of pressure at work and at home and I tell them, ‘tai chi is the inner energy to balance yourself,’” said head coach Li Na. “People are in a hurry to learn how to do the movement. As humans, we want to learn things fast. I tell them that learning the movement is not the main goal. We speak of yin and yang, about calming the body and, with it, your mind with really slow, slow movements. Then they start listening and learn to slow down.”

The exercise can help with balance and posture, strengthen the muscles and improve physical and mental well-being. “I get feedback from people about how they are calmer and don’t lose their temper because the breathing fills up their mind and shows them how to respond differently," the coach said. "You can look at the surrounding with beautiful eyes, a healthier body.”

Exercising with family

Jennifer Rocha with her three-month old daughter Jolie and son Theo, six. Photo: Jennifer Rocha

Brazilian citizen Jennifer Rocha, 41, is among those who show up at 7.30am at the park every Sunday. She has practised tai chi for more than three years and did not pause during her pregnancy. People are surprised to see her exercise while holding three-month old Jolie, but the gentle movements have deepened the connection between mother and baby.

“Tai chi is my life, I love it. When my baby was in my belly I came every Sunday for nine months and now I carry my daughter when I practise,” said Ms Rocha, who works as a lawyer. “She is calm, she enjoys it, we have a wonderful time.”

Her son Theo joins his baby sister and mother every weekend. At six years old, he was the youngest participant among 180 in a successful effort last month to set the Guinness World Record for the largest number of nationalities in a tai chi class. People from 77 countries joined the class at the China Pavilion at Expo City Dubai.

“It’s a good habit for children to start young and learn how to channel their energy,” Ms Rocha said.

The value of the exercises stretches far beyond weekly classes. “I have more patience and I know to breathe when I’m not in a good situation,” Ms Rocha added. “When this happens, I breathe slowly, it calms my mind and body. Tai chi has helped me so much in my life.”

'Reversing my age'

Indian businesswoman Pragita Pahwa, second left, says tai chi keeps her energised. Photo: Pragita Pahwa

Indian citizen Pragita Pahwa is also among the regulars at the classes. “Once I found them, I knew I had found my tribe,” said the grandmother, 71, who runs an interior decor business. “The Tai chi practice heals, it has kept me energised and balanced. This changed my life. It's almost like I'm reversing my age. I feel as if I'm becoming younger.”

She hailed the health benefits for older people. “I no longer get cramps in my calves," she added. "I would recommend this for every person, every age, especially seniors, because the movements are simple. It has opened up so much energy in me. Tai chi works well in a group because the good energies keep on multiplying when you're with others. Once you get into the rhythm, your body automatically loosens up.”

World record success

People from 77 countries practised tai chi at Expo City Dubai last month, setting a world record. Photo: Dubai Chinese Public Welfare Martial Arts Group

While setting the Guinness world record on September 28, participants were dressed in white, moving in unison for five minutes and 53 seconds as part of the "one world, one tai chi" event, organised by the UAE Shanxi Chamber of Commerce and Association of Fellow Provincials.

Chen Jiqing, head of the Shanxi Chamber of Commerce, said it was important to promote fitness and serve as a cultural bridge with residents in the UAE. “We want more people to be aware of tai chi and there is no better place than Dubai to get so many nationalities together,” Ms Chen said.

“When people watch more than 100 people from different countries moving together in harmony, it shows how peace is possible. With everything happening in the world, we thought it’s good to come together to show how we can all move together in peace.”

