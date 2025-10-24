Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. UAE Presidential Court; Getty Images
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. UAE Presidential Court; Getty Images
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. UAE Presidential Court; Getty Images
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. UAE Presidential Court; Getty Images

News

UAE

Sheikh Abdullah discusses UAE relations with Russia during call with Foreign Minister

Talks focus on 'avenues of co-operation' between the countries, as well as regional developments

The National

October 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed relations between the country and Russia during a phone call with Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Talks also centred on the strategic partnership between the countries, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Lavrov "reviewed avenues of co-operation between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various fields, as well as ways to further strengthen them within the framework of their distinguished strategic partnership", it added.

The two men also talked about regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, Wam said.

Did you know?

Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo

Power: 181hp

Torque: 230Nm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Starting price: Dh79,000

On sale: Now

Greatest Royal Rumble results

John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match

Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus

Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal

Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos

Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe

AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out

The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match

Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

A%20Little%20to%20the%20Left
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMax%20Inferno%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Mac%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
RESULTS

5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner Thabet Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner Blue Diamond, Pat Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 Listed (PA) Dh230,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner Hameem, Adrie de Vries, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6.30pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner Shoja’A Muscat, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner Heros De Lagarde, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 2,400m

Winner Good Tidings, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

Brief scores:

Southampton 2

Armstrong 13', Soares 20'

Manchester United 2

Lukaku 33', Herrera 39'

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Updated: October 24, 2025, 4:40 PM
UAERussiaSheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Most popular today

1

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

2

As e& partners with PayPal, a look at its integrated digital ecosystem where ‘everything just works’

3

Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe reach new heights in fight to be Europe's top marksman

4

Runners enjoy scenic route in Ajman village named among world's best for tourism

5

Dubai set for 40,000 ultra-luxury homes with launch of Dh100bn project

6

As UAE's first gaming resort looms, Ras Al Khaimah trades quiet charm for bold ambition

7

More UAE families turning to homeschooling – but say it is about more than saving money

8

Inside e&’s Sovereign Tech at Gitex: How UAE is building a measured model of digital sovereignty

9

Drugs worth nearly $1 billion seized in Arabian Sea

10

Palestinian factions give backing to Gaza ceasefire terms