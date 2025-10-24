Sheikh Abdullah discusses UAE relations with Russia during call with Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed relations between the country and Russia during a phone call with Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Talks also centred on the strategic partnership between the countries, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Lavrov "reviewed avenues of co-operation between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various fields, as well as ways to further strengthen them within the framework of their distinguished strategic partnership", it added.

The two men also talked about regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, Wam said.

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

A%20Little%20to%20the%20Left %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMax%20Inferno%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Mac%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m Winner Thabet Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Blue Diamond, Pat Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi 6pm Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 Listed (PA) Dh230,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Hameem, Adrie de Vries, Abdallah Al Hammadi 6.30pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Shoja’A Muscat, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Heros De Lagarde, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 2,400m Winner Good Tidings, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

Brief scores: Southampton 2 Armstrong 13', Soares 20' Manchester United 2 Lukaku 33', Herrera 39'