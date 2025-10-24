Sheikh Abdullah discusses UAE relations with Russia during call with Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed relations between the country and Russia during a phone call with Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Talks also centred on the strategic partnership between the countries, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.
Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Lavrov "reviewed avenues of co-operation between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various fields, as well as ways to further strengthen them within the framework of their distinguished strategic partnership", it added.
The two men also talked about regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, Wam said.