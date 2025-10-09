Dubai surgeons leave patient wearing a smile with 3D-printed jaw implant

A man who was left disfigured by a debilitating facial tumour has been given renewed confidence after surgeons in Dubai created a 3D-printed jaw implant, allowing him to speak and smile again.

Nimer Altaher, from Jordan, was diagnosed with ameloblastoma, a rare but benign tumour of the upper jaw, in 2022. While usually non-cancerous, the tumour begins to grow in cells that form tooth enamel, and typically expands in the jawbone close to the molar teeth.

As the growth can be aggressive, it invades nearby tissue and bone, causing disfigurement and restrictions to everyday functions such as smiling, speaking clearly, and chewing.

Nimer Altaher was diagnosed with ameloblastoma, a rare but benign tumor of the upper jaw, in 2022. Photo: Medcare Dentofaces

Despite a successful operation to remove the slow-growing tumour, Mr Altaher, 46, said the surgery had left a lasting impact on his everyday life.

“I had survived the tumour, but I felt like I had lost myself,” he said. “The impact was at two stages: first the shock of realising I had a tumour in the jaw, and then consulting different oral surgeons to understand what could be done.

“Life carried on with an extra thing to worry about until I made up my mind that it was the right time to undergo the procedure to remove it.

“The second stage was having the tumour removed, as I then had to worry about living with only part of a gum and just a few teeth. Eating food was a challenge, and I could not participate in conversations. Even smiling became something I actively avoided.”

Loss of confidence

Mr Altaher runs training events for his personal business in Sharjah and is married with two daughters.

Speaking became a real challenge, as he sounded very different after his surgery, and people found it difficult to understand what he was saying.

After almost three years of living with a severe impediment, Mr Altaher decided to seek the advice of specialist surgeons with experience in rebuilding a face after horrific accidents or injuries.

Doctors at Medcare Dentofaces in Dubai suggested a removable maxillofacial prosthesis as a viable option, as a 3D-printed device custom-made for Mr Altaher would fit perfectly inside what was left of his existing jaw.

The device simulates lost tissue and teeth around the mouth. Photo: Medcare Dentofaces

Specialist scanners created a digital image of his mouth and then used that information with a 3D printer to create an artificial jaw that would fit perfectly inside his mouth. He has been using the fitting since August.

The device, made from metal and acrylic, can be taken out to be cleaned and simulates the lost teeth and tissue around his jaw and mouth.

A few weeks after wearing the prosthesis, he rejoined family dinners, spoke with confidence, and most importantly, reclaimed his smile.

Recovering from the surgery took around a month, living with painkillers and being unable to eat certain types of food.

“I was unable to work for a month, and I had some special treatment from a prosthodontist to get me used to wearing a device in my mouth,” said Mr Altaher.

“As it was specifically made for me, it requires a special cleaning and care routine. I never imagined I would get my life back.

“Losing the ability to do simple things like eat, speak, or smile happened so suddenly, and for a while it felt like my world had ended.

“The stares and the constant worry about being judged by people when they saw me weighed heavily on me.

“Now I feel like a new person. I can face people again with confidence, and I have rediscovered the joy of living my life fully.”

One in a million case

Ameloblastoma is a relatively rare ailment found in fewer than one in a million people.

However, it is the most common type of odontogenic tumour, accounting for about one per cent of all head and neck tumours, and usually affects adults aged 30 to 60.

While the cost of the procedure was not disclosed, 50 per cent was covered by health insurance.

The team at Medcare Dentofaces was led by Dr Saman Fallahi, a specialist dentist and prosthodontist.

They used advanced digital imaging, precision 3D modelling, and custom casting technologies to craft and fit the removable partial denture.

Not only was this designed to restore vital oral functions, but it also served to reshape Mr Altaher’s face and rebuild his confidence.

“The success of this case is a testament to the importance of sophisticated prosthodontic technology that is usually used in cancer reconstructions,” said Dr Fallahi.

“After the health of a patient is restored following major surgical interventions for tumour removals, the next phase of the prosthetic restoration becomes critical.

“With the aid of technology, we can restore dignity, function, and self-confidence – essential factors everyone should enjoy.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETerra%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hussam%20Zammar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mobility%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%20funding%20of%20%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SOUTH%20KOREA%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKim%20Seung-gyu%2C%20Jo%20Hyeon-woo%2C%20Song%20Bum-keun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDefenders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKim%20Young-gwon%2C%20Kim%20Min-jae%2C%20Jung%20Seung-hyun%2C%20Kim%20Ju-sung%2C%20Kim%20Ji-soo%2C%20Seol%20Young-woo%2C%20Kim%20Tae-hwan%2C%20Lee%20Ki-je%2C%20Kim%20Jin-su%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMidfielders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPark%20Yong-woo%2C%20Hwang%20In-beom%2C%20Hong%20Hyun-seok%2C%20Lee%20Soon-min%2C%20Lee%20Jae-sung%2C%20Lee%20Kang-in%2C%20Son%20Heung-min%20(captain)%2C%20Jeong%20Woo-yeong%2C%20Moon%20Seon-min%2C%20Park%20Jin-seob%2C%20Yang%20Hyun-jun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStrikers%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHwang%20Hee-chan%2C%20Cho%20Gue-sung%2C%20Oh%20Hyeon-gyu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request