Number of Emiratis in private sector reaches 154,000 under Nafis scheme

The number of UAE citizens working for private firms in the country has now reached 154,000, a meeting of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) heard on Tuesday.
That includes 136,000 who have joined since the UAE introduced its Nafis programme to encourage citizens to look for work outside of the public sector.
The figures were reviewed in the latest meeting of the council at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Sheikh Mansour, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the ETCC, said national talent would remain at the heart of the country's priorities, supported by programmes to meet labour market requirements in building a knowledge-based economy led by people first, state news agency Wam reported.
After the meeting, Sheikh Mansour attended a ceremony to honour the winners of the latest Nafis awards.
The Nafis programme was introduced in 2021 to ensure Emiratis make up 10 per cent of the private sector workforce by the end of 2026. Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months under the scheme.
Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff were required to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of 2023. As a result, the Emirati employment rate will increase to 8 per cent by the end of 2025, and 10 per cent in 2026.
