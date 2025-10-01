Quality standards test failed by 47 private schools in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s private schools are showing signs of steady improvement in the latest results posted by the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), but 47 out of a total of 204 failed to meet the country’s minimum standard.

Notably, 23 private schools advanced from acceptable to good ratings year-on-year after the introduction of improvements such as structured action plans, mandatory follow-up sessions and targeted interventions.

Adek said these measures ensure accountability, provide precise feedback, and enforce corrective actions where required.

After the latest inspection Irtiqaa results, Abu Dhabi’s private schools can be broken down as follows:

13 outstanding schools

51 very good schools

93 good schools

42 acceptable schools

5 weak schools

None of the school names were revealed by the authority.

Irtiqaa operates under the Unified School Inspection Framework, the UAE’s core regulatory tool to drive school improvement. Good is considered the minimum standard for every school in the country.

Schools rated acceptable or lower were subject to restrictions on capacity growth and grade expansion. These restrictions have been lifted only for schools demonstrating verified improvement.

Schools remain restricted from enrolling new Emirati students until further regulatory requirements are met.

How do the inspections work?

Irtiqaa inspections are conducted biennially and evaluate schools across six core standards and 17 performance indicators. These standards are:

Students’ achievement

Students’ personal and social development, including innovation skills

Teaching and assessment

Curriculum

Protection, care, guidance, and student support

Leadership and management

Adek said that, by holding schools accountable across these standards, the body enforces high levels of performance, empowers parents with transparent information and raises the bar for all learners.

