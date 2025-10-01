Oman bans bottled water imports from Iran after two die from contaminated batch

Oman on Wednesday banned the import of bottled water from Iran after the deaths of two people who drank from a contaminated batch.
An expat woman died on Monday, the Royal Oman Police said, and an Omani citizen died in hospital on Wednesday after being in a critical condition for two days.
Members of the Omani man's family were also poisoned but have recovered, the force added.
The source of the poisoning in the Wilayat of Suwaiq area was a contaminated batch of bottled water from Iranian brand Uranus Star.
Police co-ordinated with authorities to collect samples of the water, and laboratory tests confirmed that it was contaminated.
Omani authorities have also begun withdrawing Uranus Star products from local markets to safeguard public health while investigations continue.
Royal Oman Police warned citizens and residents not to drink Uranus Star water and to promptly report any suspicions about such products to the relevant authorities.
Coming fresh out of Las Vegas where I continue my 7th annual year DJ residency at Marquee, I decided it was a perfect moment to catch some sun rays and enjoy the warm hospitality of Bab Al Bahr.