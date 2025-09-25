United Arab Emirates University launches desert research centre

A centre launched by United Arab Emirates University aims to put the country at the forefront of international research into desert environments.
The Desert Environment Research Centre (DERC) will take a “holistic and interdisciplinary approach” to the study of arid environments, said Dr Rami Beiram, associate provost for research at UAEU.
“Beyond advancing research, the centre will nurture graduate and PhD students, postdoctoral fellows, and engage undergraduate students in discovery and innovation.
“It will also serve as a platform for international collaboration, bringing global expertise to the UAE while positioning our researchers and students at the forefront of sustainable solutions for desert challenges.”
The facility will serve to act as a “strategic driver for new discoveries and support national priorities while engaging with global scientific communities”, according to a statement from UAEU.
“DERC’s vision is clear: to advance innovative, actionable solutions and position the UAE as a global leader in desert environment research, while preserving its natural resources, cultural heritage, and ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come,” the statement read.
It is the latest achievement for the institution. This month, the university was granted a US patent for a new eco-friendly battery cell that has been hailed as a breakthrough for efforts to cut carbon emissions.
The invention, called the metal-carbon dioxide battery cell, is designed to convert carbon dioxide into electrical energy and valuable chemical products such as formate and hydrocarbons.
The UAEU College and Business of Economics was recently named the best in the country and second in the Gulf for its MBA offerings.
It was also ranked in the 121-30 bracket out of 390 international MBA courses in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026.
The comprehensive list evaluates business schools on vital indicators such as employability, value for money, alumni outcomes, thought leadership and diversity.
