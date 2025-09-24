Abu Dhabi launches Dh106bn plan to build 40,000 homes for Emiratis

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced a Dh106 billion ($28.8 billion) master plan to develop 13 new residential communities featuring more than 40,000 homes and land plots for Emiratis.

The large-scale housing plan – unveiled in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Bahr – supports a wider drive to enhance the living standards of UAE citizens.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre have signed agreements with several property development companies to put the plan into action.

The scheme will include the construction of 25,244 housing units for Emiratis over the next five years, at a total cost of Dh94 billion.

A further 14,876 residential plots will be developed at a cost of Dh12 billion, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the new projects, which are designed to create fully integrated residential communities and neighbourhoods for Emiratis, offering a full range of essential services, community amenities and recreational spaces.

The neighbourhoods will feature commercial centres, mosques, schools, public parks, green areas and sports centres, which will be built with sustainability goals in mind.

Sheikh Mohamed said the initiatives underlined the housing sector's status as a national priority.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Housing strategy

The project includes the development of six fully integrated residential communities in Abu Dhabi city, providing 14,444 housing units at a cost of Dh55.38 billion.

These will be delivered by Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding and Modon Properties.

In addition, five agreements were announced for the development of five residential communities in Al Ain, offering 10,480 housing units at a cost of Dh36.95 billion.

These will be carried out in partnership with Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding, Wahat Al Zaweya Real Estate and Imkan Properties.

In Al Dhafra Region, Aldar Properties will undertake two housing projects in Al Sila and Madinat Zayed, providing 320 homes at a cost of Dh1.59 billion.

Meeting needs of growing population

The house building plan underlines Abu Dhabi's commitment to provide quality accommodation for its citizens amid a population boom.

Abu Dhabi's population has crossed four million for the first time after a 7.5 per cent surge last year, figures released in June showed.

The emirate's population was 4,135,985 at the end of last year, spurred by a 9.1 per cent increase in its workforce.

Abu Dhabi's population growth comes as the emirate cements its status as a leading destination for businesses and investors, while new residential and leisure developments take shape.

Abu Dhabi's population has increased by 51 per cent in the past decade, rising from 2.7 million in 2014 to more than 4.1 million, data from the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi shows.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi property deals in the first half of this year surged by 42 per cent on an annual basis, according to figures shared this week.

The total value of transactions over the six months to the end of June reached Dh54 billion, driven by residential unit sales, which rose by 38 per cent to Dh25 billion, according to the latest report from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' Director: Sam Raimi Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams Rating: 3/5

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dir: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Junior, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen

Four stars

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.