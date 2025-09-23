President Sheikh Mohamed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on country's National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid send greetings

September 23, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Saudi Arabia as the country celebrates its 95th birthday.

Greetings were sent by the UAE to King Salman as well as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported state news agency Wam.

“Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on their 95th National Day,” wrote Sheik Mohamed on social media platform X.

“Enduring bonds of co-operation and friendship unite our nations and peoples, and we wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and growth.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent his greetings.

“We ask God to preserve the Kingdom’s strength and glory, safeguard its stability and ensure its continued prosperity,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

Updated: September 23, 2025, 6:14 AM
