News

UAE

UAE launches YouTube academy to drive influencer content

Initiative is first in Middle East and North Africa region

The National

September 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE on Friday announced the launch of a YouTube academy.

The collaboration, which is part of the Creators HQ initiative, is part of the Emirates’ push to drive content while fostering partnerships with major platforms.

The academy, the first in the region, will offer creators the tools, resources, and expertise to enhance their content creation skills and thrive across YouTube’s diverse formats, while reaching audiences across multiple screens, from mobile to TV, Creators HQ said.

It will also help emerging creators make their content come to life and nurture an audience on YouTube. There is no confirmation at this time of where the academy will be.

“We believe that creators in Mena are the future of entertainment and the heart of the creator economy, Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube Middle East and North Africa, said. “Our collaboration with CreatorsHQ allows us to expand our support, ensuring more creators have the resources to turn their passion into a thriving, long-term career on YouTube.”

What is Creators HQ?

Creators HQ, has so far attracted 2,415 people from 147 countries in its first six months. Launched in January, it aims to attract 10,000 influencers to the Emirates as part of a plan to build a “comprehensive content economy”.

The community brings together content creators and industry leaders worldwide. It also attracted 78 global companies in the content sector from 24 countries to relocate to the UAE, with the UK, Pakistan, the US, India, France and Germany leading the list.

Collectively, the influencers, who now call the Emirates home, have a combined following of more than 2.45 billion people.

“The content economy is one of the main drivers shaping the world’s future. The UAE is working to be among the first to create and lead that future,” Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said earlier this year.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: September 12, 2025, 4:16 PM`
UAE