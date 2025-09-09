‘India will power ahead': Minister says country prepared for Trump tariffs challenge

India is prepared for any challenge and is confident in its capabilities despite being singled out for tariffs by US President Donald Trump, a leading minister has told The National.

Telecommunications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made these comments when asked about the US's levies of 50 per cent – the highest imposed on any Asian country – during a visit to the UAE on Monday.

“All I can say is that India is a very, very robust economy, today the fourth-largest economy in the world, with a GDP greater than $4 trillion. We value our relationships with countries across the world including the US,” Mr Scindia said in response to a question from The National on the sidelines of a UN meeting at the Universal Postal Congress.

“We are very confident of our capability in terms of manufacturing, services and agriculture, all three engines – we are firing on all cylinders under the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi.”

‘India will power ahead’

The tariffs that doubled the duty rate on Indian imports to 50 per cent took effect last month and are among the steepest charges on a US trading partner. They have been imposed because of India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

New Delhi has called the tariffs “unfair” and “unjustified”, and pointed out that the US and Europe continue to buy Russian fertilisers and chemicals. India has maintained that its oil imports are to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people.

Experts have said the tariffs will have an impact on export-heavy sectors, with concerns of job losses, and hurt Prime Minister Modi’s "Make in India" strategy to make goods domestically to sell to the world.

“We have great confidence in our capability to meet any challenge and we will power ahead,” Mr Scindia said. “The Prime Minister has outlined a very clear agenda of atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

"The last quarter we grew at 7.8 per cent – our GDP growth rate which is the highest in the world. Even on an annual basis we are growing upwards of six and a half per cent, which again is the highest in the world, so we are a very robust economic story … we will continue to power ahead.”

Red Sea cables

Mr Scindia, who was in the UAE for a day, was also asked about disruption to internet services after cables in the Red Sea were severed. Mr Scindia said while power cuts were experienced, services in India were getting back to normal and that repair work was on to restore communication.

“Within India our systems are up and running,” he said. “We have deployed technology in terms of ships and repair ships across all coasts – this is also service that is provided by many private sector groups. I do not believe that it is an impairment that will cause critical damage at this point of time. There has been no such incident until now.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Jurassic%20Park %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Spielberg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sam%20Neill%2C%20Jeff%20Goldblum%20and%20Richard%20Attenborough%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

AUSTRALIA SQUAD Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'Gehraiyaan' Director:Shakun Batra Stars:Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa Rating: 4/5

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The specs: 2019 Cadillac XT4 Price, base: Dh145,000 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 237hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. Teams: UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar Friday fixtures: 9.30am (UAE time) - Kuwait v Maldives, Qatar v UAE; 3pm - Saudi Arabia v Bahrain

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms