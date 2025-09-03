How army of AI bots is using fake online posts to scam UAE job seekers

Authorities in the UAE and experts have issued a warning to the public that cyber-savvy recruitment scammers are exploiting the growing demand for jobs in the Emirates.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Dubai Police have highlighted the importance of public vigilance, with concerns raised about a horde of AI-powered bots bombarding job seekers with bogus postings.

Many opportunistic fraudsters pose as representatives of large companies to dupe candidates into sharing private information.

It had prompted major brands – including national airlines Emirates and Etihad, Al Futtaim Group and schools – to post online guidance for applicants.

The ministry said that all legitimate job offers must include an offer letter it has issued.

“Beware of fake job offers. The job seeker, whether inside or outside the UAE, should check the job offer letter issued by the ministry,” the ministry said in a statement to The National. “The job offers templates should have a bar code that can be verified by visiting the ministry’s website or call 600 59000.”

Don't divulge personal data

Job seekers are being urged to be vigilant when navigating the employment market. PA

Dubai Police said scammers use fake job offers as a means of tricking people into giving them money or personal information.

“These scammers often use fake company names, real-looking websites, or even pretend to be famous Dubai companies to make you believe the job is legitimate,” Dubai Police said. “Once you trust them, they might ask for payment for visa processing, training, or background checks, but after you pay, the job offer vanishes, and so does your money.

“Genuine companies in Dubai do not ask for visa, training, or processing fees from job applicants. All legitimate job expenses are handled by the employer."

Spotting 'red flags'

Noor Hassan, 25, who graduated as software engineer in Dubai, told The National she received a message online from a man posing as a recruiter for a reputable tech company.

“He was very professional while chatting with me on the platform. He sent me an official job offer but asked me to transfer an amount of money to confirm a seat in mandatory training course before joining the job,” Ms Hassan said.

“That was the first red flag to me. I made a search and discovered the account was fake.”

Teacher counts cost of online plot

For Naser Ahmed, an Egyptian teacher, a job offer scam left him Dh800 out of pocket after a month in the Emirates.

He was searching for job offers when he saw an online posting for a teaching position at a Dubai school, which he applied for.

He later received an email asking him to send his resume before he was invited on a video call to discuss the role further.

“I spoke with them through video conference. They asked me to send a copy of my college degree and work letters from previous employers with a copy of my passport. They send me a copy of job offer later asking me to sign. Everything looked legit,” Mr Ahmed told The National.

“I paid them Dh800 processing fees through a link upon their request but later they disappeared. I contacted the school but they told me it must be a scam.”

Criminals adopt AI

Mohammad Ismail, vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Asia for US-based Cequence Security, which offers cyber support to companies in the UAE, said scammers are using bots to quickly post large numbers of fake listings on job boards and social platforms.

“Fake job postings are now often powered by automation. Scammers clone career sites, sometimes copying real ads to look genuine," he said.

“These bots can create fake recruiter accounts, bypass Captcha [website security systems], and send phishing links to applicants to steal personal details, demand fees, or get banking information.

“With AI-powered bots, the scams are even harder to spot – some can hold simple 'interviews' over chat before handing victims to human fraudsters.”

He said Cequence security platform can spot clear signs of automation such as unusually fast posting, repeated traffic patterns, and stolen or abused login details, then block the activity.

Emirati lawyer Abdullah Al Nasser, founder of Araa Advocates Group . Photo: Abdullah Al Nasser.

Emirati lawyer Abdullah Al Nasser, founder of Araa Advocates Group, said there are tough penalties for culprits.

“It is a fraud crime and strictly illegal in the UAE. Scammers can be prosecuted and punished with two years in prison or a Dh20,000 fine,” Mr Al Nasser told The National.

He said a 12-month prison sentence and a fine of between Dh250,000 to Dh1 million can be imposed for committing fraud using fake names or posing as someone else or a company.

He said such fake job offers typically come from outside the Emirates.

“Many of them are based in different countries and are posting adverts online. However, the UAE’s law punishes them," he said. “There are agreements with many countries to issue arrest warrants through Interpol and extradite them to UAE for legal action."

Warning signs to watch out for

Unsolicited job offers, often through WhatsApp, email, or social media

The recruiter asking for payment upfront for visa processing, medical tests, background checks, or training

The company email address does not have an official business domain

Job details are vague, with promises of high salary for little work, or the job offer letter is poorly written or generic

What to do

Never pay any fees for a job application, visa processing, or training

Verify the company's contact details by visiting their official website or calling their main office directly

Be cautious if the communication is only through WhatsApp, Telegram, or free email services.

If something feels off, trust your instincts and double-check before sharing your personal documents or details

Collect all evidence like screenshots of messages, emails, offer letter and payment requests and report the scam to Dubai Police’s e-crime platform or call 999

Do not reply further to the scammer or send any money

