Mandatory health insurance drives up hospital patient numbers by 25% in Northern Emirates

Hospitals in the Northern Emirates have seen an increase of up to 25 per cent in patient numbers in the past year, say health professionals.

They say a major reason for this is changes to mandatory health insurance, providing broader access to cover for low income workers and resulting in more people receiving routine care.

Another factor behind the surge is population growth − a trend across the UAE. Sharjah’s population is estimated to have increased to 1.9 million in 2025 − a two per cent increase in 12 months, or an additional 37,700 people.

Hospitals are now recruiting additional staff to meet patient demand.

“There has certainly been a significant change,” said Dr Shanila Laiju, group chief executive of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

“The new insurance requirements have led to a broader shift in healthcare access and utilisation patterns. This is not a marginal change, it reflects a meaningful transformation in how people engage with healthcare services in the region.”

Recruitment drive

Dr Laiju said Medcare Hospital in Sharjah had recorded a 25 per cent increase in patients over the past year, driven by the changes to insurance policy regulations, as well as a growing population.

To cope with demand, Medcare has stepped up its recruitment in administration staff and support teams, as well as more healthcare professionals.

Dr Laiju said giving more people access to medical insurance should make health systems more efficient, allowing doctors to get ahead of treating conditions and focus more on earlier diagnosis and preventative care.

“This recruitment step has been essential to maintain quality of care and reduce waiting times amid growing demand,” she said.

“From an operational perspective, it highlights the importance of readiness, be it through staffing, infrastructure or patient flow management. The system as a whole is evolving, and the response so far has been both proactive and effective.”

Demand for services is likely to continue to increase, as the mandate did not apply to workers issued with work permits before 2024. When those people come to renew their residency permits, their employers will also have to provide basic health insurance.

Mandatory health care insurance across the Northern Emirates came into effect in 2025. Silvia Razgova / The National

Under the current rules, workers registered in the private sector – including domestic workers – living in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ajman can utilise health care under a basic Dh320 ($87) insurance plan.

This is an extension of a mandated health insurance provision already in place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

That basic cover can be topped up with an additional Dh120 payment for an enhanced scheme, to cover a wider range of health services.

A 27-year-old Jordanian woman living in Sharjah says she never had access to paid-for health care before, but changes to regulations ensure her employer now provides her with insurance.

“This is the first time I’ve had health insurance, as I got coverage when I joined my current workplace earlier this year, so it’s all quite new to me,” said the woman, who works in marketing.

“From what I understand, [my plan] gives me access to a decent network of clinics and hospitals, covers both outpatient and inpatient care, and allows me to see specialists when needed.

“It feels like a good balance between coverage and flexibility − not too basic, but not over the top either.

“So far, I’ve used it a few times for family medicine, orthopaedic care and physiotherapy sessions. It’s been helpful to have support for both general check-ups and more specific treatments.

“It’s taken a lot of the financial stress off when it comes to health care.

“Before this, I would probably avoid going to a doctor unless it was urgent, but now I feel more comfortable seeking care when I need it.

“It’s made health care feel more accessible and less of a burden,” she added.

The changes have been a boon for providers, who have extended facilities to utilise new market opportunities.

Attracting new patients

Arabian Healthcare Group is hoping to attract new patients, with expansion of its Ras Al Khaimah city hospital and related clinics. Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director at RAK Hospital, said patient volume has increased by around 7 per cent since mandatory heath cover for the Northern Emirates took effect.

“Our new patient registrations have risen, outpatient numbers at RAK Hospital have increased and there is a similar trend evident across our clinics,” he said.

“Emergency and inpatient admissions have also shown a modest increase, particularly in elective procedures that were previously deferred due to cost constraints. Most of this growth is driven by newly insured patients from lower-value policy categories.”

RAK Hospital said the largest increase was in the low-cost segment of insurance eligibility − predominantly among blue-collar workers. Other areas of growth were seen in middle-band insurance holders, such as expatriate families, who are also now required to have mandatory health insurance.

The highest growth in 2025 compared with previous years at RAK Hospital have been observed in GP clinics, diagnostics and day care for minor procedures. Compared with the same first half of 2024, there have been 9 per cent more outpatient visits, while diagnostic volumes have risen by 10 per cent.

To cope with greater demand, the hospital has hired more specialist doctors, nurses, radiologists and administrative staff.

“Thanks to prior capacity planning, extended clinic hours and process improvements, our facilities have been able to manage this growth without service disruption,” said Dr Siddiqui.

“We continue to monitor patient volumes and staffing requirements to maintain high-quality care.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Six things you need to know about UAE Women’s Special Olympics football team Several girls started playing football at age four They describe sport as their passion The girls don’t dwell on their condition They just say they may need to work a little harder than others When not in training, they play football with their brothers and sisters The girls want to inspire others to join the UAE Special Olympics teams

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Story%20behind%20the%20UAE%20flag %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20flag%20was%20first%20unveiled%20on%20December%202%2C%201971%2C%20the%20day%20the%20UAE%20was%20formed.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIt%20was%20designed%20by%20Abdullah%20Mohammed%20Al%20Maainah%2C%2019%2C%20an%20Emirati%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMr%20Al%20Maainah%20said%20in%20an%20interview%20with%20%3Cem%3EThe%20National%3C%2Fem%3E%20in%202011%20he%20chose%20the%20colours%20for%20local%20reasons.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20black%20represents%20the%20oil%20riches%20that%20transformed%20the%20UAE%2C%20green%20stands%20for%20fertility%20and%20the%20red%20and%20white%20colours%20were%20drawn%20from%20those%20found%20in%20existing%20emirate%20flags.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What%20is%20Dungeons%20%26%20Dragons%3F%20 %3Cp%3EDungeons%20%26amp%3B%20Dragons%20began%20as%20an%20interactive%20game%20which%20would%20be%20set%20up%20on%20a%20table%20in%201974.%20One%20player%20takes%20on%20the%20role%20of%20dungeon%20master%2C%20who%20directs%20the%20game%2C%20while%20the%20other%20players%20each%20portray%20a%20character%2C%20determining%20its%20species%2C%20occupation%20and%20moral%20and%20ethical%20outlook.%20They%20can%20choose%20the%20character%E2%80%99s%20abilities%2C%20such%20as%20strength%2C%20constitution%2C%20dexterity%2C%20intelligence%2C%20wisdom%20and%20charisma.%20In%20layman%E2%80%99s%20terms%2C%20the%20winner%20is%20the%20one%20who%20amasses%20the%20highest%20score.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Crime%20Wave %3Cp%3EHeavyweight%20boxer%20Fury%20revealed%20on%20Sunday%20his%20cousin%20had%20been%20%E2%80%9Cstabbed%20in%20the%20neck%E2%80%9D%20and%20called%20on%20the%20courts%20to%20address%20the%20wave%20of%20more%20sentencing%20of%20offenders.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERico%20Burton%2C%2031%2C%20was%20found%20with%20stab%20wounds%20at%20around%203am%20on%20Sunday%20in%20Goose%20Green%2C%20Altrincham%20and%20subsequently%20died%20of%20his%20injuries.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%26nbsp%3B%E2%80%9CMy%20cousin%20was%20murdered%20last%20night%2C%20stabbed%20in%20the%20neck%20this%20is%20becoming%20ridiculous%20%E2%80%A6%20idiots%20carry%20knives.%20This%20needs%20to%20stop%2C%E2%80%9D%0D%20Fury%20said.%20%E2%80%9CAsap%2C%20UK%20government%20needs%20to%20bring%20higher%20sentencing%20for%20knife%20crime%2C%20it%E2%80%99s%20a%20pandemic%20%26amp%3B%20you%20don%E2%80%99t%20know%20how%20bad%20it%20is%20until%20%5Bit%E2%80%99s%5D%201%20of%20your%20own!%3C%2Fp%3E%0A