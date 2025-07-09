The future of the population in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi's population crossed four million, it was announced last week, cementing the emirate's status as a destination for people from around the world to invest, grow their businesses or seek a better life.

According to the World Population Prospects 2024, the UN estimates the UAE's population will be 11 million this year and reach 20 million by 2075.

Abu Dhabi and the UAE's population in general reflect the government's efforts in creating an environment with opportunities, consequently attracting talent from other continents.

The country faces changes, opportunities and challenges. The housing market is one of the sectors that will benefit from UAE development. Last month, Aldar Properties' sales brought in more than Dh3.5 billion ($953 million) for the company.

However, a growing population in a country with an attractive lifestyle and with no income tax comes with its challenges, and the first on the table is the job market. Job seekers and recruiters are facing difficulties. People seeking work are looking for senior positions but encountering junior salaries, while recruiters are struggling to find the right skill sets among an ocean of applicants.

Region's changing population

The UAE is not the only country expecting a population increase in the next 50 years; other countries, such as Egypt and Yemen, are expected to face growth of more than 50 million. However, Turkey's population is estimated to decrease by up to 6 per cent due to a low birth rate, which the UAE also has.

However, the UAE is already addressing this issue with schemes such as the Emirati Family Growth Programme, approved last year by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The following table presents the population projections for the Middle East.

