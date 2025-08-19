Dubai introduces members of the first virtual 'Emirati family'

Dubai has revealed the names of the members of the first virtual 'Emirati Family'.

Launched last month using artificial intelligence, the family has been created to operate as brand ambassadors for Digital Dubai, representing Emirati society and reflecting its values and aspirations.

A public vote has now decided that the name of the UAE's first virtual Emirati girl is 'Latifa'. She was initially introduced as 'The Girl', dressed in traditional attire and shown in a short video smiling at the camera as she plays in a park.

In efforts to encourage community participation, the character invited the public to help select her name from three options: ‘Dubai’, ‘Mira’, or ‘Latifa’.

The new video released by Digital Dubai also introduces Latifa's father as Mohammed, her mother as Salama and her brother as Rashid.

Operating as an interactive digital interface, the family will be used to raise awareness of digital services on offer in Dubai in a light and relatable fashion.

The initiative highlights how such AI technology is developing at a rapid pace.