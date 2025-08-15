The National Centre of Meteorology is warning the public is prepare for blowing dust. AFP
UAE Weather: Dust warnings in place across the country

Blowing dust has cut visibility to less than 2,000 metres over Ras Al Khaimah airport

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

August 15, 2025

A dust warning was issued by the UAE's weather centre on Friday, with the public urged to be vigilant with "hazardous" conditions in prospect in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said blowing dust has reduced visibility to less than 2,000 metres over Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

The yellow alert advises members of the public to be prepared if outdoor activities are planned.

An amber alert, which advises members of the public to expect hazardous weather, has also been issued for outside Ras Al Khaimah.

The weather notices are in place until 5pm on Friday.

In a weather update issued on Thursday night, the NCM forecast that the day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with the probability of convective clouds, which could signal light rain.

Weather for the weekend is expected to be cloudy with light rain expected on Saturday.

Rain is expected going into the start of the week and temperatures are forecast to fall on Monday.

Rainfall for the month is likely to be in line with an average of 5.3mm.

Temperatures for August are expected to be around the monthly average of 35.7°C.

