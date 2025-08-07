UAE weather: Police warn about driving in rain as alert issued for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Police in Abu Dhabi have called on motorists to show caution when driving in rain after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued weather alerts for Al Ain and other parts of Abu Dhabi.

Rain in Al Ain has been a common sight in recent weeks, despite the high temperatures being experienced across most of the country.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely,” the force said in a post on X.

The message from police in the capital came as the NCM issued a yellow alert for parts of the country until 8pm on Thursday. A yellow weather warning means people should be on the lookout when going for outdoor activities, according to the group.

A more severe orange alert - in place for a section of Al Ain - calls for the public to be vigilant over potentially hazardous weather events.

Weather systems from the Arabian Sea

The wet weather, particularly in the eastern parts of the UAE such as Al Ain, are caused by a low-pressure system from the south-east bringing moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea, a meteorologist from the NCM told The National last week.

He said these systems then meet the mountains on the UAE’s east coast, the air rises, meets a relatively cooler layer above and this can then lead to the formation of convective clouds and potentially rain.

“Moisture from the Arabian Sea is coming to our area,” the NCM forecaster said. “This air mass comes from the sea to the mountains. The mountains then block the air.”

These systems are common during the summer.

