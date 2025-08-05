Khor Fakkan is nestled between the Hajar mountains and the Gulf of Oman. Antonie Robertson / The National
UAE records minor earthquake on east coast

Seismic event follows a larger quake in Iran

August 05, 2025

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the UAE's east coast on Tuesday evening.

The seismic event was detected in the Sharjah town of Khor Fakkan at 8.35pm, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Residents in the area mildly felt it.

Earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday morning, which the NCM recorded, but said it was not felt in the UAE.

Anything measuring 5 or more is categorised as 'strong'. Earthquakes are rare in the country, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region – particularly from Iran – are more common.

Updated: August 05, 2025, 6:24 PM`