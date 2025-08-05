Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
The Rox vehicle of Mohammed Al Tamimi after the fatal road accident in Oman. Photo: X
The Rox vehicle of Mohammed Al Tamimi after the fatal road accident in Oman. Photo: X
The Rox vehicle of Mohammed Al Tamimi after the fatal road accident in Oman. Photo: X
The Rox vehicle of Mohammed Al Tamimi after the fatal road accident in Oman. Photo: X

News

UAE

Tributes paid to Emirati father killed in Oman crash who dedicated life to country and family

Mohammed Al Tamimi and Omani driver died in head-on crash

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

August 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The son of a former Emirati soldier killed in a head-on crash in Oman during a holiday road trip has paid tribute to a "noble man" who dedicated his life to his country and family.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, 70, was travelling on Haima Road on his way to Salalah on Saturday when his black Rox vehicle collided with a white SUV.

The deadly crash was captured on a dashboard camera of another driver and was shared widely on social media.

The Emirati citizen and the driver of the second car, Omani teacher Nasser Al Kendi, both died in the crash, while Mr Al Tamimi's wife and daughter were injured.

His body was repatriated on Monday night and he was buried at Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai after a funeral service.

His son, Sabri Al Tamimi, told The National his father had been travelling for a holiday in Oman with his mother and sister, with other relatives joining them in a second car.

“We are still in shock. My father was a great man,” he said. “My mother is still recovering from the injuries and can’t travel because of her condition. Doctors told us she is stable but she can’t travel. She will not say goodbye to my father.”

She is expected to return to the UAE this week.

Mohammed Al Tamimi died in a road accident over the weekend. Photo: X.
Mohammed Al Tamimi died in a road accident over the weekend. Photo: X.

He said his father was a former solider who had served his country for 27 years. He was also a cancer survivor, having first been diagnosed with the disease in 1989.

“My father had a long history with cancer since he was diagnosed in 1989,” he said. "He survived the cancer but recently it was back."

He reflected on his father's patriotism and pride in his country, which he demonstrated by displaying a 25-metre UAE flag on the family's house in Mirdif to mark National Day celebrations in 2012.

“My mother in that time was battling cancer, too,” he added. “We are in grief. My father was a noble man dedicated his life to serve his country and family.

Safety plea after tragedy

Tributes for the two drivers have flooded in on social media, along with many calling for safety measures to be stepped up on Omani roads, which are particularly busy during peak summer holiday months.

On July 11, three members of an Emirati family were killed in a crash on a road to Salalah.

Rashid Gareeb Al Yammahi, 25, his wife Jawaher Mohammed Al Yammahi, 21, and mother-in-law Khadija Ali Al Yammahi, 51, died in an accident involving three cars on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in Dhofar governorate at 7am.

Eight more members of the family – on holiday from the UAE and travelling in two cars – were injured in the pile-up in which five people were killed.

“Police should have more radars on that road. Having more police patrols on Salalah road is important,” said Mosa Al Hadi from Oman on X.

Ahmed Al Tunaiji urged officials to expand the road to four lanes, with a central barrier in place to help prevent accidents.

“I wish the officials make the road two lanes in each direction with a road barrier between Nizwa to Salalah. People died because of this deadly road,” he said on X.

In June, Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology announced plans for a series of developmental road projects in Dhofar to improve infrastructure ahead of the Khareef season, when huge numbers of tourists travel to Salalah to enjoy the green landscape and cooler temperature.

According to Oman News Agency, construction has begun on the third, fourth and fifth phases of the Sultan Said bin Taimour dual carriageway road project, covering a near 400km route at a cost of 258 million Omani rial ($670 million).

Updated: August 05, 2025, 2:28 PM`
UAEOman
Gareeb Al Yammahi with his son Rashid Al Yammahi, who has died in a road accident in Oman. Photo: Gareeb Al Yammahi.

Emirati father pays tribute to son killed in Oman crash

