Dubai Police fine 431 jet-ski riders in water safety crackdown

Dubai Police have seized 41 jet skis and issued fines to hundreds of rule-breaking riders in a major drive to boost public safety in the emirate's waters.

The force said it took action against 431 jet-ski users over a string of offences, including operating the water crafts while under age, riding with expired licences, encroaching on restricted areas such as swimming zones and hotel beaches, breaching permitted usage hours and failing to wear life-jackets.

The latest inspection campaign was conducted by police in partnership with the Dubai Maritime Authority.

Police did not say when the targeted clamp down took place, nor in which areas of the emirate.

Brig Dr Hassan Suhail, director of the Ports Police Station, said the clamp down was launched to reduce injuries caused by reckless use of jet skis and to boost public safety. He reiterated that those caught flouting the rules would face heavy fines.

Using a jet ski without a valid licence can lead to a Dh1,000 ($272) penalty, while using them outside of allotted times will result in a Dh2,000 fine.

Failing to wear the required protective gear will lead to penalty of Dh3,000 and operating in prohibited areas will result in be met with a Dh5,000 fine.

Dubai Police and Dubai Maritime Authority asked jet-ski uses to comply to the laws and regulations to ensure safety.

It is the latest step by authorities to ensure jet skiers comply with safety rules as the sport remains popular with residents and tourists.

In May, 32 jet skis were seized from rental agencies when officers discovered severe damage or involvement in previous accidents.

In 2021, jet skis were banned from entering The Palm in Dubai with immediate effect, after residents complained about high-speed races near swimming zones.

A number of jet ski-related deaths have been reported in the UAE. One person was killed and another injured in a jet-ski crash in Dubai in 2020, near The Palm.

Fujairah police also reported a death in 2018 when a jet skier died after falling off his vehicle in water near Fujairah city's corniche.

