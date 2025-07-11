Royal Oman Police’s air division transferred the bodies to Thumrait Hospital. Photo: Royal Oman Police
Three Emiratis among five killed in multi-vehicle crash in Oman

Collision involved three vehicles, leading to five deaths and 11 injuries

July 11, 2025

Five people, including three UAE citizens, have been killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Oman, authorities said.

The collision involved three vehicles on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in Dhofar Governorate at 7am on Friday.

“Initial information indicates the death of five people, including two citizens and three Emirati citizens, and injuries to eleven others with varying degrees of injury, including two citizens and nine others, all from the sisterly United Arab Emirates, including five children,” Royal Oman Police said on X.

The police force’s air division took the bodies to Thumrait Hospital, a later post said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which remains ongoing.

